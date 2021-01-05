Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 401.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. 5,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.