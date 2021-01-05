GET Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.66 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $44,589.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

