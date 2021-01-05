Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $16.50. Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 1,000,819 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Getech Group Plc (GTC.L) (LON:GTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

