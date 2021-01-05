Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Up 8.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.92. 370,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 335,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.
Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
