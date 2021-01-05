Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Up 8.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.92. 370,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 335,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

