Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Glaukos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.49. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

