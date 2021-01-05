Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.78 ($2.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 249.45 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.58. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.30 ($3.37).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

