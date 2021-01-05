GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Shares Down 9.8%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

