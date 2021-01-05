GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.50. GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 59,382 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.41.

In other GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) news, insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth bought 89,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

