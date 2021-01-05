Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $137,934.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

