Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.19

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $24.50. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,053,546 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.