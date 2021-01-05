Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Trading Down 1.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.93. 38,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 56,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

