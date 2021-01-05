Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 19,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

