Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 7.6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 5,136,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,672,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

