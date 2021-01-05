Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 7.6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 5,136,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,672,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.
Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
