Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 351.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 120,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 621.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,240 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CHIQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 17,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.