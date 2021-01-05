Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Trading Down 1.3%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 13,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 489.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.