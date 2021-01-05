Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $46.16. 37,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

