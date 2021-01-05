Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $223.26.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at about $54,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

