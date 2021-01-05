GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Up 5.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 463,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 358,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

