Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $962,148.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $102.91 or 0.00292675 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $154.83 million and $962,148.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.