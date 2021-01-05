GoByte 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,950.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $157,295.68 and approximately $7,950.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,096,628 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

