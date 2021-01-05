Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gogo by 64.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth about $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 18,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,272. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

