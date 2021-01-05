Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,272. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

