Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 5.7%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 2,509,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,050,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gogo by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

