Gold Poker Market Cap Tops $7,129.99 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $7,129.99 and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.