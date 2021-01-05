Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 5.4%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. 2,037,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,926,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

