Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 39,490 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 16.61 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

