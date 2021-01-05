Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) Trading Up 4.2%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 826,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 115,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 16.61 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Goldcliff Resource Co. (GCN.V) (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

