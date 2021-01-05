Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.92. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 332,667 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

