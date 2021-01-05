GoldenPyrex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,049.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $705,656.44 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile