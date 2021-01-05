Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.49. 30,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 8,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000.

