Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 20,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

