Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Trading Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 1,191,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 443,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000.

