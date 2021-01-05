Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Up 5.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.13. 218,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 235,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

