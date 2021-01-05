Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) were up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 277,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 94,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

