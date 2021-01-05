Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.12

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $78.62 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 652,028,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,478,687 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

