Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $177.25

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and traded as high as $180.50. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $178.50, with a volume of 6,504 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.87. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

