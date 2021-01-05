GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,697,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,439,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 535,011 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

