Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO Sells $904,100.00 in Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $7,675,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 77.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

