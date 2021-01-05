Graphcoin Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00282491 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

