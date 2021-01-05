Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.48. Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 26,610 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

