GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Hits $86,554.95

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $86,554.95 and $3,865.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00501099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00262374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018153 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,022,930 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

