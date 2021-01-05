GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Shares Up 10.2%

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC)’s share price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). 92,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 108,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £26.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.14.

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

