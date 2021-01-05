Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.