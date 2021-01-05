Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.