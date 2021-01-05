Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 9,477 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

