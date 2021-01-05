Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Pluralsight worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PS. William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.