Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.77.

