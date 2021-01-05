Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Apple worth $1,724,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.68.

AAPL stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

