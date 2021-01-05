Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of V.F. worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

VFC opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

