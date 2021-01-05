Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.23% of Yext worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 334,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,168,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $300,118.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,398.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,094. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

